Stalin hands over auto rickshaw to 148 women auto drivers, 2 transgenders

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday handed over the auto rickshaws to as many as 148 women auto drivers registered with the TN Unorganised Drivers and Automobile Workshop Workers Welfare Board and two transgenders.

The autos were procured with the subsidy of Rs 1 lakh under the scheme launched by the CM two months ago.

It was one of the announcements of Minister C V Ganesan in the assembly that the department of labour would extend subsidy to a total of 500 registered unorganised women auto drivers in the welfare board to buy auto rickshaws.

Later the scheme extended to transgender and the CM made an announcement in this regard on August 15, according to a release.

Ministers Ganesan, and PK Sekarbabu, and officials from the labour department have also participated in the programme.