Stalin, Guv Ravi, BJP leaders pay rich tributes to Vajpayee

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK President MK Stalin, Governor RN Ravi, Union Minister of State L Murugan, and BJP State president K Annamalai paid rich tributes to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his 100th birth anniversary on Wednesday.

Chief Minister Stalin recalled his contributions to Tamil Nadu’s infrastructure and his camaraderic with late DMK patriarch and former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi.

In a social media post, he said “On the 100th birth anniversary of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, we remember his contributions to Tamil Nadu’s infrastructure and his camaraderie with our leader, Kalaignar.”

“As Prime Minister, despite his rightist ideology, he upheld the secular fabric of our country. His legacy endures,” he added.

Governor Ravi, in a heartfelt message, hailed Vajpayee as a “bold and visionary leader, eloquent orator, prolific poet, and statesman par excellence.”

Ravi noted that Vajpayee’s unwavering commitment to good governance has left an indelible mark on the nation, inspiring future generations to strive for inclusive prosperity and an Atmanirbhar Bharat.

Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affair, L Murugan, in a social media post, extolled Vajpayee’s exemplary leadership, stating that his principles of governance have laid a solid foundation for future leaders to build a prosperous India.

He emphasised that the BJP, under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, continues to uphold Vajpayee’s enduring legacy.

Meanwhile, BJP state president K Annamalai launched a landmark initiative to cover 1 lakh children under the Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana, a flagship scheme launched by Prime Minister Modi to empower girl children.

Annamalai also paid floral tributes to Vajpayee’s portrait at Adyar, joining the nation in paying homage to the revered statesman.