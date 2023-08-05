Begin typing your search...
Stalin greets Murmu at Chennai airport
CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin greeted President Droupadi Murmu at the Chennai airport as she begun her three-day trip to Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on Saturday.
Murmu was welcomed at the airport by Stalin and Governor RN Ravi. Upon receiving her, Stalin gifted her a copy of Tirukkural's Odiya translation.
She at first visited the Theppakadu Elephant camp and interacted with the mahouts.
