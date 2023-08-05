Stalin greets Murmu at Chennai airport

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin greeted President Droupadi Murmu at the Chennai airport as she begun her three-day trip to Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on Saturday.

Murmu was welcomed at the airport by Stalin and Governor RN Ravi. Upon receiving her, Stalin gifted her a copy of Tirukkural's Odiya translation.

She at first visited the Theppakadu Elephant camp and interacted with the mahouts.