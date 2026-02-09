Tamil Nadu govt opening TAPS for staff despite Centre squeezing inflow: CM Stalin

Addressing a thanksgiving conference organised by the JACTO–GEO at YMCA grounds in Nandanam here, Stalin said the State's finances were under sustained pressure due to a steady erosion of fiscal autonomy.

"Every year, our rightful share of tax devolution is being cut. Funds for Union government schemes are reduced and, even then, not released on time. GST changes have continuously diminished the State's tax revenues," he said.