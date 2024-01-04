Stalin gets invited to TFPC's 'Kalaignar 100' event

CHENNAI: The Tamil Film Producers Council (TFPC) has invited Chief Minister MK Stalin to the 'Kalaignar 100' event that would be held on January 6.



TFPC's Kalaignar 100 event is a celebration of late DMK leader and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Karunanidhi's centennial year, and his contributions to Tamil cinema.

The event was previously scheduled to take place in December 24, but the programme was postponed owing to relief works on the aftermath of Michaung cyclone.



Meanwhile, TFPC also invited Actors Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan to the event on Wednesday.