Begin typing your search...

Stalin gets invited to TFPC's 'Kalaignar 100' event

The event was previously scheduled to take place in December 24, but the programme was postponed owing to relief works on the aftermath of Michaung cyclone

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|4 Jan 2024 8:11 AM GMT
Stalin gets invited to TFPCs Kalaignar 100 event
X

The Tamil Film Producers Council (TFPC) has invited Chief Minister MK Stalin to the 'Kalaignar 100' event (Photo/X)

CHENNAI: The Tamil Film Producers Council (TFPC) has invited Chief Minister MK Stalin to the 'Kalaignar 100' event that would be held on January 6.

TFPC's Kalaignar 100 event is a celebration of late DMK leader and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Karunanidhi's centennial year, and his contributions to Tamil cinema.

The event was previously scheduled to take place in December 24, but the programme was postponed owing to relief works on the aftermath of Michaung cyclone.

Meanwhile, TFPC also invited Actors Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan to the event on Wednesday.

Tamil NaduTamil Film Producers CouncilTamil Nadu Chief Minister MK StalinKalaignar 100TFPC's Kalaignar 100 eventlate DMK leader and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister KarunanidhiRajinikanthKamal Haasan and Rajinikanth
Online Desk

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X