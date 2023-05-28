Stalin flays Union govt over the detention of wrestlers in Delhi

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Sunday flayed the Union Government over the detention of wrestlers by Delhi police while attempting to march towards the new parliament building.



Slamming the installation of Sengol (Sceptre) in the new Parliament building, the chief minister said that the detention of wrestlers shows that the Sceptre was bent on the first day.



Taking to Twitter, Stalin said, "It has been several months since female wrestlers filed sexual assault charges against a Bharatiya Janata Party MP. The party leadership has not taken any action against him so far. Female wrestlers continue to battle it out in the national capital. During the inauguration ceremony of the new building of the Parliament of India, it is condemnable that those who protested were dragged and arrested. This shows that the sceptre was bent on the first day, " he said.

Further, Stalin questioned that is it moral to stage anarchy on the inauguration day by ignoring the President of India and the opposition parties?.



The Olympics and Commonwealth Games medal-winning champions including Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia were detained by Delhi Police while attempting to march towards the new Parliament building seeking the arrest of Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

