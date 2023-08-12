Stalin flays Centre for naming new criminal Bills in Hindi

CHENNAI: The ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu on Friday strongly opposed the naming of the central bills to enact new criminal laws in the country, calling it “Hindi imposition” and an “audacious attempt” to tamper with India’s diversity.

CM MK Stalin said the BJP and PM Narendra Modi have no moral right to “even utter the word Tamil hereafter.” “Recolonisation in the name of Decolonisation! The audacious attempt by the Union BJP Government to tamper with the essence of India’s diversity through a sweeping overhaul - Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, and Bharatiya Sakshya Bill - reeks of linguistic imperialism.”

“This is an affront to the very foundation of #INDIA’s unity. BJP and Prime Minister Modi have no moral right to even utter the word #Tamil hereafter,” he said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah introduced the bills saying it would replace colonial-era laws, and asserted that the proposed laws would transform the country’s criminal justice system and protect the rights of the Indian citizen. He introduced the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Bill, 2023; Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) Bill, 2023; and Bharatiya Sakshya (BS) Bill, 2023 that will replace the Indian Penal Code, 1860; Criminal Procedure Act, 1898; and the Indian Evidence Act, 1872 respectively.