Stalin flags off 285 vehicles including 200 e-bikes for forest officials

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday flagged off 285 vehicles including 200 electric two-wheelers, 50 SUVs and 35 specially designed rescue and rehabilitation vehicles of the Environment, Climate Change and Forests Department at the Secretariat.



An official release said that the department procured 200 electric two-wheelers for Rs 2.42 crore for the frontline staff to visit and patrol remote interior areas.

It added that the specially designed 35 vehicles were procured for Rs 5.25 crore. Vehicles to undertake rescue and rehabilitation activities in wildlife areas in 35 districts. The vehicles have been modified to carry frontline staff to man-animal conflict areas and also locations of forest fires.



They can carry trap cages for leopards, tigers, and other small animals, trapping nets, firefighting equipment, and others. The vehicles are equipped with searchlights and a 6-ton winch to enable animal rescue during night time too. They are fitted with GPS and public address systems. The department also procured 50 SUVs to be used by field management units for Rs 4.63 crore.