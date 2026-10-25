Stalin dubs Vijay government as ‘real evil force’, flags drugs, crimes against women

Addressing a wedding ceremony hosted by former minister K K S S R Ramachandran at the Ramachandra Convention Centre in Thiruvanmiyur here, Stalin hit back at Vijay’s repeated description of the DMK as a “theeya sakthi” (evil force), saying people now knew who the real evil force was.

“When our government was formed, I wanted its welfare measures to reach not only those who voted for us but also those who did not. But under the present government, even those who voted for it are distressed,” Stalin said.

Alleging that incidents of murder, robbery, theft and sexual assault continued to make headlines, he recalled his earlier criticism of the government over sexual crimes and power cuts. “Now, the situation appears to be one of competition between drug proliferation and sexual crimes,” he said.

Stalin also praised Ramachandran for his long political career and service under M G Ramachandran, M Karunanidhi and his own government. Crediting the former minister with helping resolve land-title disputes, he said more than 21.5 lakh pattas had been distributed in Tamil Nadu.

DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi said Ramachandran had remained a trusted lieutenant of the party leadership since joining the organisation and had consistently translated its decisions into action. She wished the newlyweds a long and harmonious life.