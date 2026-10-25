Stalin dubs Vijay government as ‘real evil force’, flags drugs, crimes against women

CHENNAI: DMK president and former Chief Minister M K Stalin on Sunday accused Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay-led coalition government of failing to maintain law and order, alleging that rising prices, power cuts, drug proliferation and crimes against women had left even its own voters distressed.
Addressing a wedding ceremony hosted by former minister K K S S R Ramachandran at the Ramachandra Convention Centre in Thiruvanmiyur here, Stalin hit back at Vijay’s repeated description of the DMK as a “theeya sakthi” (evil force), saying people now knew who the real evil force was.
“When our government was formed, I wanted its welfare measures to reach not only those who voted for us but also those who did not. But under the present government, even those who voted for it are distressed,” Stalin said.
Alleging that incidents of murder, robbery, theft and sexual assault continued to make headlines, he recalled his earlier criticism of the government over sexual crimes and power cuts. “Now, the situation appears to be one of competition between drug proliferation and sexual crimes,” he said.
Stalin also praised Ramachandran for his long political career and service under M G Ramachandran, M Karunanidhi and his own government. Crediting the former minister with helping resolve land-title disputes, he said more than 21.5 lakh pattas had been distributed in Tamil Nadu.
DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi said Ramachandran had remained a trusted lieutenant of the party leadership since joining the organisation and had consistently translated its decisions into action. She wished the newlyweds a long and harmonious life.
Former minister K Ponmudy praised Ramachandran’s efforts to increase state revenue during his tenure as Revenue Minister and urged the couple to raise their children with love and values.
Former Tamil Nadu Textbook Corporation chairman Dindigul I Leoni praised Stalin’s leadership, citing welfare initiatives such as the KMUT scheme and Metro Rail services. He predicted an early end to the incumbent government.
Former minister K N Nehru said Stalin treated party workers equally and attended their family functions irrespective of rank. Citing a Dharapuram meeting where 40,000 people reportedly attended despite seating arrangements for 26,000, he expressed confidence that Stalin would return as Chief Minister.
Ramachandran urged party workers to sustain their enthusiasm and work towards bringing Stalin back to power