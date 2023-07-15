Stalin donates 7,740 books to public libraries on Kamarajar’s birth anniv

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday donated 7,740 books to public libraries on Kamarajar's birth anniversary, which is observed as Education Development by the State government.

Stalin also took part in the events organized at Nehru Govt Boys Higher Secondary School in Nanganallur as a part of the 121st birth anniversary celebration of Kamarajar.

In a message posted on his official Twitter handle, Stalin said that he has advised visitors to present him with books instead of shawls ever since he took over as the working president of the DMK in 2017.



"I have donated about 1.5 lakh books thus received to various libraries in the state and people who wrote to me asking for books," the CM tweeted.

"As a part of the initiative, I donated 7,740 books to a public library on Kamarajar's birthday, which was declared as Education Development Day by former chief minister Kalaignar M Karunanidhi," the CM added, appealing to the people to strive and realize Anna's dream of establishing a library in each house on the day of Kamarajar's birth anniversary and the inauguration of Kalaignar Memorial Library in Madurai.

Stalin inaugurates the IT park

Earlier, Chief Minister M K Stalin inaugurated the newly constructed building of Pinnacle Infotech Solution constructed at a cost of Rs 120 in Madurai.

ELCOT (Electronic Corporation of Tamil Nadu) earlier handed over 34.09 acres of land at ELCOSEZ in Vadapalanji in Madurai. Pinnacle Infotech Solutions has completed the construction of the 1,80,000 sq ft facility capable of accommodating 950 employees there.

A release issued by the State government said that the infotech centre is expected to provide jobs to 6,000 skilled youths in Madurai and its surroundings before 2026.

The CM also inaugurated the Global Engineering Centre of Excellence of Pinnacle at Vadapalanji.

Pinnacle Solutions has developed the infotech centre at a cost of Rs 120 crore in the Madurai Special Economic Zone where ELCOT has developed an IT park spread across 245.17 acres at Vadapalanji.