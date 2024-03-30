Stalin does not have eligibility to speak about social justice, says Ramadoss

CHENNAI: In a response to Chief Minister MK Stalin, who asked whether PMK received any assurance from BJP to ensure social justice, PMK founder S Ramadoss asked the former to implement Vanniyar internal reservation and caste based census before questioning anyone.

In a statement, the senior leader said that if Stalin took a decision, Vanniyar could have made reservations long ago.

"But he acts as he cares about social justice in the stages. If he had concern about social justice, he should implement Vanniyar internal reservation and caste based census before questioning anyone, " he said.

During an election campaign in Dharmapuri on Friday, Stalin asked the PMK whether the party received any promise regarding caste based census.

"In 2004 LS election, Congress, DMK, PMK and left parties contested in alliance. When the Manmohan Singh government required support of alliance parties, a minimum common programme was created to implement demands of alliance parties. PMK demanded a 27 per cent reservation for OBCs in education. The demand was included in the programme, " Ramadoss recalled.

He added that before 2004, Congress had no place in social justice history.

When the constitution was drafted, a commission should have been formed to provide reservation to OBCs.

After the protest of Ambedkar, Nehru formed the Kaka Kalelkar Commission but the report was not implemented.

"PMK had the ability to win reservation from the Congress party that is against social justice. Despite having more strength in Parliament than the PMK, DMK did not do anything. PMK is having the same pertinacity that it had in 2004. PMK will be able to make the government accept caste based census. I believe the prime minister would accept the Rohini Committee recommendations, " he said.

Moreover, Ramadoss asked Stalin to ask himself whether he has any eligibility to speak about social justice.

“PMK had created an opportunity to conduct caste based census in Tamil Nadu thrice. But the DMK government wasted all the opportunities, " he alleged.

Anbumani to campaign in Chennai

PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss will campaign in support of BJP candidates in Chennai on Sunday.

As per a party release, he will start his campaign at 4 pm in Sholinganallur to support Tamilisai Soundararajan, BJP candidate for South Chennai.

At 6 pm, he will campaign in Villivakkam in support of BJP Central Chennai candidate Vinoj P Selvam.

At 7 pm, he will campaign for BJP's North Chennai candidate Paul Kanagaraj in Kolathur.