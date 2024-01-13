Stalin dismisses reports of Udhay's elevation as mere rumours

CHENNAI: Dismissing reports of his minister son Udhayanidhi's elevation to the level of deputy Chief Minister as 'rumours' spread by 'enemies' of federal principle, Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday advised his party workers to focus on the January 21 state conference of the DMK youth wing on upholding state rights and federalism.



Writing to his party men on the eve of the Pongal festival, Stalin recalled his earlier statement and said, "I am healthy and enthusiastic. I work, work and work hard. After one lie was busted, they started spreading another rumour that deputy chief minister post would be given soon (to Udhayanidhi). Youth wing secretary and state sports minister Udhayanidhi has silenced them by giving a fitting reply that every minister was working in support of the CM."

"Let no party worker give room to any attempt to deflect attention from the party (DMK) youth wing state conference to be organized on the theme state rights. The objective of the Salem youth wing conference is protecting state's rights and creating a federal India. Enemies of the objective are spreading such rumours with an intention, " said Stalin, in his letter to the party workers.

Adding that the 'responsibility' of the DMK president was entrusted on him by the cadres at the party general council and the post and responsibility of the CM was secured through the hard work of the cadre and the support of the people, the CM said, "I have the strength to work beyond my capacity for the welfare of the people who reposed faith in me and entrusted the responsibility on me. As the president, I rightfully and affectionately order you to not focus on such rumours and instead raise the slogan of upholding our rights."

Economy bailed out from the depth in Dravidian model regime

Remarking that in the last two and a half years, the Dravidian model regime has rescued the state's economy from the nadir, stabilized it and steered it towards the summit, Stalin said that the achievement of the government was appreciated by the participants at the World Tamils Diaspora Day 2024 held here this week and they also vowed to support the economic progress of the state.

Claiming that the pioneering schemes of the Dravidian model government guide the rest of the country, the CM said that the schemes like free bus travel scheme for women and CM's breakfast scheme were emulated by other states and political parties incorporate the schemes of the DMK regime in their poll manifesto.

"Everything for everyone is the principle of the Dravidian model government. Prioritizing an individual was a threat to democracy. A government that functions on the principle of federalism and respects the rights of the states and allows democracy to flourish must be established at the union in 2024. The time is ripe to form a government which protects the pluralism, celebrates the secularism, shuns religious hatred and linguistic chauvinism and respects the rights of the states, " the DMK president said, suggesting that the Pongal festival was the season that would usher in the change at the union.