Stalin did nothing to TN except promoting his son Udhayanidhi, says Anurag Thakur

CHENNAI: Launching a scathing attack on the Chief Minister MK Stalin, Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Singh Thakur on Monday said Stalin did nothing for the state and even for his own Assembly constituency except that he was serious about promoting his son.

Addressing the electorates of Chennai North Lok Sabha constituency during his roadshow at Kolathur, Anurag Singh Thakur said, "This is your chief minister's constituency. But is it like the CM's constituency? Not at all. Whichever CM's constituency you go to in the country, the constituency is beautiful. However, this constituency (Kolathur) lacks basic infrastructure and roads are poor. I asked my candidate why he brought me to campaign in such a place. Your CM's constituency is that bad. He did nothing for the state and even his constituency except that he was serious about promoting his son."

Comparing Stalin and Modi, Thakur said what Congress and DMK could not do in 60 years, Modi has achieved in 10 years.

"In terms of overall GDP and economy of the country, India ranked 10th in the world in 2004 and has moved up to 5th place today. No matter where you go in India, people say 'My Choice Modi'. Modi is for each and every Indian. Please vote for Modi, " he said.

He also sought an explanation from the ruling DMK and Congress about ceding Katchatheevu islet to the Island nation and asked the INDIA bloc to come out clean on the issue.

"On the one hand, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi was giving a lot to the fishermen including subsidies, policies and programmes but on the other hand, the DMK and Congress have given away Katchatheevu islet to Sri Lanka, " he told reporters here.

Further, the Union Minister said, "Chief Minister Stalin's statements on Modi showed how nervous he was over Modi coming to Tamil Nadu. Why is he shivering? He must be happy over the visit because the people of Tamil Nadu love the PM who loves Tamil Nadu, its rich culture and traditional history."

Meanwhile, Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Parshottam Rupala on Monday met with the fishermen community in Chennai and campaigned for BJP candidates RC Paul Kanagaraj and Tamilisai Soundararajan.

He also interacted with the voters and fishermen and heard thier grievances.