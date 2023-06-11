Stalin dares Shah to list out BJP’s projects for TN

COIMBATORE: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday dared Union Home Minister Amit Shah to list out the special projects rolled out for Tamil Nadu during the last nine years of BJP rule in the Centre.

“I ask with humility to Amit Shah to list out special projects brought out by BJP for Tamil Nadu. Does he have the guts and ability to release such a list? Never,” he said while addressing party workers in Salem.

Pointing out that AIIMS in Madurai, which was announced in 2015 has not been built as the BJP is unwilling to allocate even Rs 1,000 crore for the welfare of Tamil Nadu, Stalin said hospitals announced in several other states were being constructed.

“Amit Shah should give his reply on AIIMS. The BJP gave NEET, snatching of minority rights through Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), imposition of Hindi and Sanskrit, and boycott of Tamil. His visit to Chennai is for political reasons with an eye on Lok Sabha polls,” he said.

Stalin said when DMK was part of Congress rule in the Centre, several projects including Metro Rail project were inaugurated and 80 per cent of the works were completed and Tamil language became Semmozhi. He further said the DMK cannot be defeated by any forces. Taking further potshots at BJP, the Chief Minister said, the BJP’s popularity is on the wane day by day. “They will go to any extent and if the trend in Karnataka polls continues, then there is even a possibility to conduct elections in advance. We should be prepared for everything,” he said.

Stalin said the BJP is dependent on the ‘slave’ AIADMK, which has been facing defeat in all polls after the demise of Jayalalithaa. The Chief Minister also urged party workers to open social media accounts to take the achievements of the State government to the people, as well as to counter and curtail false campaigns by opposition camps against the DMK.