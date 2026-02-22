Stalin creating 'artificial' narrative of rights deprivation in state: BJP senior leader Soundararajan

"The Tamil Nadu chief minister says the central government is bringing an artificial economic plan and an artificial economic slowdown. He is only bringing about an artificial deprivation of rights. In Tamil Nadu, it is not as if anyone lacks rights or that rights are being snatched. The CM is creating a mirage as if rights are being suppressed," Soundararajan said.

Addressing a press conference here late Saturday, after meeting stakeholders for inputs for the party's election manifesto, the former governor asserted that a "double engine government" is the only solution for the state's progress.