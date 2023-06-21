Stalin congratulates Sepoy Navaneetha Krishnan for saving a woman's life

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday commended Sepoy D Navaneetha Krishnan for his selfless act of saving a woman from drowning in Bhakra canal near Punjab's Patiala on June 16.

"Salute to the Army soldier Navaneetha Krishnan who risked his own life to save the life of a Punjabi student. Appreciate it, " he tweeted quoting the news clip of the Chief of Army Staff, General Manoj Pande felicitating Sepoy Navaneetha Krishnan.

According to an Indian Army statement, on June 16, 2023, at approximately 3 pm, while returning from Patiala to Sangrur, performing the Ration collection duty as a Dandaman, sitting in the rear of the vehicle, Sepoy D Navaneetha Krishnan suddenly found that there was a commotion on the road and a woman was almost drowning in the fast current of the Bhakra Canal.

"The army Jawan without hesitating for another second, ran 100 meters (downstream) towards the fast-flowing canal, jumped into the canal and saved the woman from drowning. Further, utilising his capabilities as a trained Basic First Aid provider he performed Cardio Pulmonary Resuscitation, thereby saving her life, " the official statement said.

"His selfless act of bravery, presence of mind, fearlessness, and initiative has been lauded by one and all. His act has become a source of motivation and pride besides being an example amongst all ranks to emulate, " it added.

Earlier in the day, the Chief of Army Staff, General Manoj Pande commended and felicitated Sepoy Navaneetha Krishnan.

Sepoy D Navaneetha Krishnan, hailing from Ayyur village in Tamil Nadu's Madurai district, was enrolled in the Army Medical Corps on December 11, 2018.

The individual is presently posted to a field Hospital at Patiala, the statement said.

"A physically fit, smart, intelligent, courageous, diligent, Sepoy, driver by trade, the individual has exhibited a selfless humane act laudable of conduct as a soldier", the release stated.