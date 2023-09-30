Stalin condoles tourists demise in Nilgiris bus mishap

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday condoled the demise of eight tourists of Tenkasi district in a bus mishap at Coonoor near Ooty. Stalin also announced compensation to the families of the deceased and injured persons.

In a release, the CM said that Muppudaathi (67), Murugesan (65), Elango (64), Devikala (42), Kowsalya (29), Nithin (5) and two others, all tourists from Tenkasi district, were killed when the bus they were travelling in accidentally fell into a gorge near Barliyar at Coonoor in Ooty.

They were returning to their native Tenkasi in the private bus they hired for a tour to the hill town. Expressing his deep condolences to the families of the deceased, the CM said that he has instructed state tourism minister K Ramachandran to oversee and expedite the rescue and relief operations at the accident site and ensure special treatment to the injured persons.

Chief Minister Stalin has announced Rs 2 lakh to the families of the deceased and Rs one lakh and Rs 50,000 each to those who sustained grievous and simple injuries, respectively. The Nilgiris district administration had intensfied the rescue operations and a control room has been set to assist the injured and bereaving families, sources said.