Stalin claims credit for TN topping the national StartUp ranking

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday celebrated the phenomenal rise of Tamil Nadu in the national StartUp ranking and said that the state's progress from the last position in previous AIADMK regime in 2018 to the first position in 2022 under his rule was due to the various efforts made by the state government, including the TANSEED StartUp fund and SC/ST StartUp Fund created to promote more entrepreneurs in the state.

The States' StartUp Ranking 2022 released recently by the department of promotion of industry and internal trade functioning under the union ministry of commerce and industry recognized Tamil Nadu as a best performer state for developing a strong StartUp ecosystem in the state.

Reposting a message posted by the official handle of StartUpTN in this regard on micro blogging site 'X', Chief Minister Stalin said that Tamil Nadu, which was in the last position in 2018 in the previous regime, has reached the number one position in 2022 in 'our' Dravidian Model regime.

"Tamil Nadu has reached the peak because of TANSEED StartUp fund, SC/ST StartUp Fund and LaunchPad among the various revival initiatives taken by our government" Stalin said, claiming that the proof of their achievement was evident from 2,250 of the 7,600 StartUp firms in the state being registered in 2022 alone.

Appreciating the state MSME minister T M Anbarasan and his officers for making the achievement possible, the CM also appealed to them to work further to sustain the position of the state in the national StartUp ranking.

According to StartUpTN, the state was categorized as the bottom-most "emerging ecosystem" in the second edition of the ranking and it leapfrogged to claim the top position in the fourth edition.