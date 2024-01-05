Stalin chairs meeting with Sivasankar as transport corpn workers resolve to strike

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin is chairing a meeting with Transport Minister SS Sivasankar and the department's secretary as the transport corporation workers have announced that they would go ahead with the strike on January 9 as planned.

The meeting comes after the workers not budging to transport department's order asking them to join work. Workers' strike would pressurise government since peak demand among native-goers arises during the Pongal season.

The indefinite strike was announced by the transport corporation workers as all the three rounds of talks failed without raising six demands such as 15th wage revision agreement, financial support to state-run transport corporations and filling of vacant posts.