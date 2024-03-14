Stalin cannot stop BJP from exposing DMK's nexus in drug trade, says Annamalai

CHENNAI: Hours after the filing of a defamation suit against him, State BJP president K Annamalai on Thursday challenged Chief Minister MK Stalin and said that Stalin cannot stop the BJP from exposing DMK's nexus in the international drug trade.

"Send as many legal notices you want, but you (Stalin) cannot stop us (BJP) from exposing DMK's nexus in the international drug trade," Annamalai said in a social media post alluding to the Stalin's defamation suit filed against him for allegedly linking him to an international drug cartel, in which former DMK functionary AR Jaffer Sadiq, was recently arrested.

"Stalin has been tight-lipped ever since the involvement of DMK functionary and international drug lord Jaffer Sadiq made the news. After Jaffer Sadiq's arrest by the NCB and his nexus is being investigated, Stalin has sent a legal notice to me asking us to refrain from discussing this matter further, " he said and wonderred whether CM Stalin was watching news or not.

Earlier in the day, the Chennai city public prosecutor filed the defamation suit in the Principal Sessions Court against BJP state president Annamalai and AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami.

Citing social media posts and videos of Annamalai and EPS, the defamation suit stated that the two leaders alleged that Stalin was involved in the distribution of contraband, such as Pseudoephedrine, by aiding drug peddlers.