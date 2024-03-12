Stalin can not take a official stand against CAA, says Annamalai

CHENNAI: State BJP president K Annamalai on Tuesday said Chief Minister MK Stalin has no authority under the Constitution of India, to take a stand against implementing the Citizenship Amendment Act in the state.

Addressing reporters at Kamalalayam (State BJP headquarters), Annamalai said, "He (Stalin) has taken his oath of office under the Constitution of India. He can oppose the CAA as a political leader, but couldn't take an official stand against the implementation of the Central law. There are Constitutional provisions like the State list, Union List and the Concurrent List. CAA comes under the Central list. He, as a CM has no authority under the Constitution of India to decide on the CAA and any other Central laws."

Accusing the ruling DMK and other parties in Tamil Nadu of opposing the implementation of CAA, Annamalai said from 1950 to till now, the Citizenship Act has been amended thrice in India and some political parties in TN are misleading the people.

"CAA is to give citizenship to the minorities of three neighbouring countries such as Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan. CAA is not against any minority living in India. One must have resided in India for 11 years out of the last 14 years of residence in India to qualify for Indian citizenship. After 2019, 1414 persons who came from three specific countries have been granted citizenship, " he detailed.

Slamming the actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam president Vijay for his remarks against the CAA, the former IPS officer said, "He (Vijay) reacted to the Act in just two lines without knowing the complete details about the Act. He doesn't even know politics. Politics is complicated. He must learn and give a detailed reaction on the issues."

Annamalai further hinted that there is a possibility of Prime Minister to visit TN from March 15 to 19.