Stalin calls out BJP’s “vindictive politics”

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday slammed the BJP-led Union government for the ongoing raids of Central agencies in the places connected to DMK among the INDIA Alliance party leaders and said that the ruling BJP must stop the witch hunt and focus on addressing real issues.

Taking to social media to vent his ire at the BJP crackdown against INDIA leaders, Stalin, in a message posted on the micro-blogging site “X” said, “The Union BJP Government's vindictive politics knows no bounds!”

Arresting AAP MP Sanjay Singh and raiding DMK MP Jagathrakshakan's home are clear examples of their misuse of independent investigating agencies for political ends against INDIA bloc leaders.



Describing the arrest of AAP MP Sanjay Singh and the Income Tax raid at DMK MP Jagathrakshakan's home as clear examples of their misuse of independent investigating agencies for political ends against INDIA bloc leaders, Stalin said that the deliberate persecution of opposition leaders is an assault on democracy.



“The BJP conveniently forgets that the Supreme Court has just warned the ED to be transparent and fair. But it seems they are hell-bent on disregarding the rule of law and democracy. The BJP is clearly afraid of the growing unity among opposition parties,” Stalin quipped.

“It's time they stop their witch-hunt and focus on addressing the real issues,” added Stalin, posting the message with the hashtag #StopPoliticalVendetta on his official handle.