Stalin calls on Oppn's support to seek Union govt funds

CHENNAI: Responding to the specific question raised by Leader of Opposition K Palaniswami on funding for the CMRL phase-II project, Stalin said, “Ever since I assumed the office of the Chief Minister, I have requested funds for the project every time I met the Prime Minister. I wrote to the PM even six days ago. The works are being executed with the state funds and the loans availed by the state as the union government has not allocated funds so far. It is a matter of consolation that the LoP who did not raise the issue till he remained an ally of the BJP has raised it now. I request the LoP to join us and raise the issue to avail funds from the union government.”



Answering the questions raised by the LoP on the Ungal Thoguthiyil Muthalvar scheme, the CM said that as many as 794 works worth Rs 11,132 crore have been sanctioned for 234 constituencies in the current fiscal. GOs have been issued for 582 works and 63 works have been completed. The remaining works are underway and steps are being taken to issue GO for other works."

Of the works suggested by the LoP, five have been taken up and GOs issued for three. One has been completed and two are underway. Efforts are being made to issue GO for two more, the CM added.

New Scheme - 2.5 lakh houses of poor to be renovated at Rs 2,000 crore

The CM also announced that nearly 2.5 lakh houses constructed under various government schemes before 2001 for the marginalized people in rural areas would be repaired and renovated at a cost of Rs 2,000 crore in the next two years.

The 10 achievements of the DMK regime

* Tamil Nadu contributes 9% to the country’s economy.

* In terms of GDP, Tamil Nadu is the second largest in the country

* TN registers a growth rate of 8.19 percent, against the national growth rate of 7.24%

* Inflation of TN 5.97%, against 6.65% of the country

* First state in Export Preparedness Index

* First in electronic goods export

* State progressed from 14th to 3rd place in Ease of Doing Business.

* State progressed to second position in Education sector

* Tamil Nadu has risen to number one ranking in StartUp ranking

* Standard of life of youths, women, physically challenged and marginalised people in the state have improved under the Dravidian Model regime.