Stalin calls for maximum punishment; rejects DMK cover-up charge

CHENNAI: DMK president and former Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday said everyone responsible for the alleged offences against minor girls in the R Veeramani case, including those who aided or attempted to shield the accused, must be brought to justice, while rejecting allegations that the previous DMK government had protected anyone.
His remarks came a day after the ruling TVK demanded an explanation from Stalin over the handling of the Pocso case by the previous government. The political exchange comes as the renewed investigation has widened, with police examining the conduct of officers involved in the earlier probe.
In a statement, Stalin said Veeramani had been arrested based on allegations of inhuman and degrading acts against minor girls and asserted that neither he nor anyone who had aided him or tried to protect him should escape the law.
"Everyone, irrespective of the position they held, must be brought before the law and made to face the maximum punishment," Stalin said, adding that the outcome of the case should be such that no one would even think of committing similar offences in future. He said no order had been issued by DMK government to protect anyone in the case.
Stalin said the DMK government had acted without discrimination in cases involving crimes against women and girls, with accused persons arrested, chargesheets filed and convictions secured.
Stalin urged the ruling party to stop what he called false allegations against the DMK and said the sole objective should be to secure justice for the affected girls. "The only objective of all of us should be to secure justice for the affected girls," he added.