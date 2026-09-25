Stalin calls for maximum punishment; rejects DMK cover-up charge

His remarks came a day after the ruling TVK demanded an explanation from Stalin over the handling of the Pocso case by the previous government. The political exchange comes as the renewed investigation has widened, with police examining the conduct of officers involved in the earlier probe.

In a statement, Stalin said Veeramani had been arrested based on allegations of inhuman and degrading acts against minor girls and asserted that neither he nor anyone who had aided him or tried to protect him should escape the law.