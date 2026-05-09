Stalin breaks silence on SPA churn; hits out at Congress, praises others for backing Vijay's TVK

His social media statement came shortly after allies, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi and the Indian Union Muslim League, extended support to the TVK in staking claim to form government.

While the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance failed to win enough seats to retain power, he noted that their alliance had secured a “significant” share of votes. Reiterating his earlier stand, Stalin said the DMK would not create hurdles for the formation of a new government and would instead discharge its role as a responsible and constructive Opposition.

Welcoming the stand taken by alliance partners, Stalin said parties backing the TVK had clarified that their support was aimed at resolving the present political deadlock and that they would continue to remain part of the DMK-led alliance on ideological grounds.