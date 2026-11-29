CHENNAI: Dubbing DMK president MK Stalin a 'traitor' over his party's support for the Centre's delimitation proposals, TVK Minister Aadhav Arjuna on Sunday accused him of betraying Tamil Nadu and surrendering to the BJP to protect his family's interests.
Playing videos of Stalin and former minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan on delimitation, Aadhav accused the DMK of changing its position and betraying minorities whose votes had helped it win. He alleged that the party had backed the proposals to secure relief from corruption cases involving Udhayanidhi Stalin, Sabareesan, Kanimozhi, Duraimurugan and E V Velu.
"Stalin has become a traitor, an Appa to Ettappan. The DMK's downfall has begun," he said.
Calling Udhayanidhi a paper knife, he accused the DMK of betraying Periyar's ideals. Referring to the late M Karunanidhi's opposition to delimitation, he said Stalin had betrayed his father and the party's minority vote bank. He also likened Stalin to O Panneerselvam, saying he had joined the ranks of leaders who had lost political ground.
Reiterating the TVK's position, Aadhav said delimitation should remain frozen, and the Lok Sabha's strength retained at 543. Citing a resolution CM Vijay adopted in the Assembly in August, he said the party would stand firm on State rights and secular principles. He said the two-year-old TVK had sought the Congress and Left parties' support to form the government despite the BJP-backed AIADMK being an option.
On questions over the rise in sexual-assault cases, Aadhav said more survivors were approaching the police because they trusted the government. He claimed TVK members were arrested when complaints were received, alleging that some accused had joined the party through online.
Listing the government's six-month achievements, Aadhav cited the extension of free bus travel for women, the withdrawal of cases against farmers and government employees, and crop-loan waivers.