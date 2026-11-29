Playing videos of Stalin and former minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan on delimitation, Aadhav accused the DMK of changing its position and betraying minorities whose votes had helped it win. He alleged that the party had backed the proposals to secure relief from corruption cases involving Udhayanidhi Stalin, Sabareesan, Kanimozhi, Duraimurugan and E V Velu.

"Stalin has become a traitor, an Appa to Ettappan. The DMK's downfall has begun," he said.

Calling Udhayanidhi a paper knife, he accused the DMK of betraying Periyar's ideals. Referring to the late M Karunanidhi's opposition to delimitation, he said Stalin had betrayed his father and the party's minority vote bank. He also likened Stalin to O Panneerselvam, saying he had joined the ranks of leaders who had lost political ground.