Stalin asks PM to not introduce NExT for medicos

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday expressed his strong opposition to the proposed introduction of the National Exit Test (NExT) as a combined national-level exit examination for UG and PG admissions and entrance for PG admissions and demanded the union government to drop the proposal.

In his DO letter to the Prime Minister, Stalin reiterated Tamil Nadu government’s consistent opposition to the introduction of NEET and NExT in any form for both undergraduate and postgraduate medical admissions and said that the NEET based medical admission system under the National Medical Commission (NMC) Act has already adversely impacted the equitable, school education based selection process and its contribution to the strengthening of the public health system.

“At this juncture, the proposed introduction of NExT will surely exacerbate this trend and cause irreparable damage to the interest of rural and socially disadvantaged students and the public institutions under State Governments,” Stalin added.

Emphasising that the introduction of NExT was neither in the interest of the students nor the state governments who fund most of the medical institutions, the CM said that the step seems to be just another attempt to dilute the role of State Governments and Universities in the health sector and to centralise the powers with the Union Government. “Therefore, I once again request that NExT should not be introduced and the existing system be continued,” he added.

Stating that all the states have already devised the curriculum for medical education under the NMC norms and the curricula, training and examination system are monitored vigilantly by the respective State Medical Universities, the CM said that the students were awarded MBBS degree in recognized colleges, only after such rigorous training and examinations. In this situation. Therefore, introduction of such a common exit test will definitely be an additional burden on the students, he said, remarking that given the high academic burden and stress faced by our medical students this needs to be strictly avoided.

The CM also said that the introduction of mandatory exit tests would also hamper the clinical learning, which is vital for MBBS graduates, as it would force them to focus more on the theoretical part of medicine during their course and internships.