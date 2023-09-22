Stalin asks Planning commission to study social impact of KMUT, Naan Muthalvan schemes

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday advised the State Planning Commission to prepare a report on the social impact of the Kalaignar Magazhir Urimai Thogai (KMUT) and Naan Muthalvan schemes.

Chairing a meeting of the state planning commissioner helmed by him, Stalin lauded the utility of the report produced the commission on the social impact of "vidiyal payanam" and "Chief Minister's breakfast scheme", and said, "You (commission) must also give a report on the impact of the Naan Muthalvan scheme."

Reasoning that the guidance of the planning commission that the efficacy and impact of a scheme must be measured on the basis of its utility and not expenditure has been an "thought opener" (read as eye-opener) for the officials, the CM referred to the anecdotal evidence of benefits of the KMUT

scheme and said that professor J Jeyaranjan, deputy chairman of the state planning commission, who is interested in rural research, could give a report on the KMUT scheme after examining it from various angles.

The CM also requested the planning commission to involve the state economics cum statistics department and estimates department in its work. Stalin also advised the commission to examine if the various government departments were utilizing or following their suggestions.

Besides collating information, the chief minister also asked the commission to go on field inspection for the aforesaid purpose.

Elaborating on Naan Muthalvan scheme, which he pointed out, was benefitting 13 lakh students instead of the originally planned 10 lakh students, Stalin said that the commission must give recommendations to further enrich the Naan Muthalvan scheme, which has fetched jobs for 1,74,183 students in the state.

State finance minister Thangam Thennarasu and state chief secretary Shiv Das Meena were among those who attended the meeting.