Stalin asked to adopt Assembly resolution against Centre for misusing agencies

CHENNAI: Congress legislature party leader K Selvaperunthagai on Monday urged Chief Minister MK Stalin to immediately convene the State Assembly and adopt a resolution against the union government for misusing the central agencies by the BJP led union government.

Remarking that the ruling BJP was undermining Article 32 of the Constitution and "killing the soul of the Constitution" by unleashing Income Tax, CBI and Enforcement Directorate to exact political revenge on the opposition parties, Selvaperunthagai said that to condemn the BJP led union for unleashing the central agencies, Chief Minister M K Stalin must immediately convene the State Assembly and move a resolution against the union government.

Alleging that two ministers of the DMK were subjected to enormous amount of stress and illness through the recent raids of ED at places connected to them, the CLP condemned the fascist tendency of the union government and said the BJP was attempting to intimidate the DMK, but it would not succeed.

Citing the delay on the part of the Raj Bhavan in sanctioning prosecution against former AIADMK ministers facing corruption charges, Selvaperunthagai said that the ED has raided over 3,500 times in the last nine years, but it has not filed charge sheet in even 1,000 cases and not even 30 persons were convicted in the cases so far.