Stalin appreciates caste violence, says Annamalai

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party president K Annamalai on Tuesday flayed chief minister MK Stalin for appreciating films which inciting caste violence in the state.

Taking a dig at the ruling DMK government, Annamalai said that many films including Udhayanidhi Stalin's films are being shot at different times to incite caste violence in the state.

"DMK and its allies are on a silent fast on the Vengaivayal and Nanguneri issues. Still the chief minister MK Stalin is fueling the frenzy. Many films are being shot at different times to incite caste hatred. 'Red Giant Movies' and Udhayanidhi Stalin too filmed caste-wise movies and his father who is our chief minister is appreciating it. Even after such a big incident happened in Nanguneri, the chief minister is still watching the film from home. And many DMK ministers themselves practise caste violence in many places. Strict laws should be made against caste violence, " he added alluding to the recent caste violence against Dalits in Nanguneri.

Slamming the DMK and its allies for politicising NEET, the saffron party leader said that even after coming to power, the DMK and MK Stalin are doing politics with NEET.

"People from all sides are studying medicine after scoring better in NEET. DMK should provide the NEET statistics to the public. DMK is completely against NEET. Even after coming to power, the DMK and MK Stalin are doing politics with NEET. This affects the self-confidence of the students and NEET aspirants. Is it right for DMK, which is the ruling party, to act like an opposition party? Depending on the intelligence of the children, it should be seen what they can study and excel. It is also wrong to impose parents' dreams on children, " he added after paying respect to the Bharat Mata statue in Kanyakumari.

Further, the former IPS officer turned politician said that on behalf of the BJP, we congratulate our ally AIADMK for a successful golden jubilee conference.