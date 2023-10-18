Begin typing your search...

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|18 Oct 2023 5:28 PM GMT
Stalin applauds Guidance TN for winning UN promotion award 2023
Chief Minister MK Stalin

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin congratulated Guidance Tamil Nadu, a nodal agency of Tamil Nadu for investment promotion and single window facilitation, for receiving the prestigious United Nations Promotion Award 2023 for their outstanding work in scaling up energy transition investments.

The CM, in his official handle in X, said, "Guidance-TN's innovative approaches and dedication to climate action are truly remarkable, reflecting our#DravidianModel Govt's commitment to a greener future."

The CM extended his appreciation to Tamil Nadu industries minister T R B Rajaa and MD and CEO of Guidance TN Vishnu along with all the hardworking officials on achieving this proud milestone.

Vishnu received the award from Rebeca Grynspan, Director General of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development, at World Investment Forum in Abu Dhabi.

TamilnaduM K StalinUN promotion award 2023investment promotionT R B Rajaaenergy transition investments
DTNEXT Bureau

