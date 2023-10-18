Stalin appeals UN, all countries to come together to stop war at Gaza

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday appealed to the United Nations and all countries to come together to stop the war in Gaza to save the lives of innocents. He said that the international community should not remain silent anymore against war crimes.

The CM took to social media to air his anguish over the war unfolded in Gaza that entered in a dangerous phase and said, "War is cruel! The innocent people are the first victims of war, which started for whatever purpose and carried out by whomever. What is happening in the last 10 days in Gaza has an impact on the people across the world. The exodus of lakhs of people, who fear for their lives, the total destruction of their homes, and the cries of severely injured children, the agony of those without water and food have troubled everyone and shooked everyone's consciousness."

Despite the fact that hospitals should not be attacked during war, hospitals were attacked and hundreds of people were killed. Is humanity dead? The CM wondered and made an appeal to the international community and the UN by stating, "The world community should no longer be amused by this. The United Nations and all other countries must stand together and stop this war to protect the lives of innocent civilians."