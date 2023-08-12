Stalin appeals for amity among students after 'intolerable' Nanguneri caste horror

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday reacted to the ‘intolerable’ Nanguneri caste attack on a Dalit Class XII student and said that the Nanguneri incident sent shivers down his spine.

Stalin also appealed for harmonious relations among students without caste differences.

In a statement issued late Friday night, Stalin described the Nanguneri incident as proof of the extent to which the caste venom has spread even among school students and said that Showing hatred towards a fellow human being and expressing the hatred in the form of violence, instead of treating them as equals, was intolerable.

Citing State School Education Minister Mahesh Poyyamozhi’s announcement that he would bear the medical and education expenses of the victims, the CM said that the people related to the crime have been arrested and law would take its course.

“At the same time, let us, mainly teachers, take it as our duty to inculcate social harmony in students. Those with hatred would not secure any victory. We are children of one mother through the language we speak. The young generation must behave keeping in mind that there is no room for hatred and discrimination among us,” the CM added.

Stalin said this a day after a Dalit Class XII student and his sister were brutally attacked allegedly by his teenage schoolmates late Thursday.