Stalin announces solatium for fire cracker accident victims

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday condoled the demise of 13 persons belonging to Tamil Nadu killed in a fire accident at a cracker shop at Athibelli in Karnataka.

In a statement, Chief Minister Stalin said that he deputed state food minister R Sakkarapani and state health minister Ma Subramanian to make necessary arrangements to bring the injured to Tamil Nadu and provide them necessary treatment as soon as he learnt about the accident.

Stating that he deputed the district collector, SP of Police and Revenue officials of Krishnagiri as soon as he learnt about the accident which took place at Athibelli in Karnataka, the CM announced Rs 3 lakh to the families of the 13 deceased persons belonging to Tamil Nadu. The CM also announced that Rs 1 lakh and Rs 50,000 to the persons who sustained grievous and simple injuries, respectively.