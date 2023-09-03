Stalin announces solatium for Cuddalore road accident victims
CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Sunday announced a solatium of Rs 2 lakh to the family of the deceased in the road accident in Cuddalore district.
"I am deeply saddened to hear the sad news that a 23-year-old man M Shakthivel from Muttam village in Cuddalore district died in a road accident on Saturday. I express my deepest condolences and sympathies to the bereaved family and relatives of the deceased Shakthivel," Stalin said in a release.
கடலூர் மாவட்டத்தில் சாலை விபத்தில் உயிரிழந்தவரின் குடும்பத்தினருக்கு ஆறுதல் மற்றும் நிதியுதவியை மாண்புமிகு முதலமைச்சர் @mkstalin அவர்கள் அறிவித்துள்ளார். pic.twitter.com/7LV2MX8nU3— CMOTamilNadu (@CMOTamilnadu) September 3, 2023
Further, Stalin directed the officials to pay Rs 2 lakh to the family of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to Ajith and Subash Chandrabose those who were injured in a same accident and are in treatment in the hospital from the Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund.