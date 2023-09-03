Begin typing your search...

Stalin announces solatium for Cuddalore road accident victims

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|3 Sep 2023 3:36 PM GMT
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin (File)

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Sunday announced a solatium of Rs 2 lakh to the family of the deceased in the road accident in Cuddalore district.

"I am deeply saddened to hear the sad news that a 23-year-old man M Shakthivel from Muttam village in Cuddalore district died in a road accident on Saturday. I express my deepest condolences and sympathies to the bereaved family and relatives of the deceased Shakthivel," Stalin said in a release.

Further, Stalin directed the officials to pay Rs 2 lakh to the family of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to Ajith and Subash Chandrabose those who were injured in a same accident and are in treatment in the hospital from the Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund.

