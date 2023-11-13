Stalin announces Rs 3 lakh solatium to cracker victims’ family

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday announced Rs 3 lakh solatium to the family of a four-year-old girl child who got killed while bursting crackers with her family on Diwali day.



Navishka (4), daughter of Ramesh, was killed in an accident while bursting crackers along with her family at Thimiri union near Arcot in Ranipet district on Sunday. Condoling the demise of the child, Stalin, in a statement issued Monday, announced that Rs 3 lakh would be paid as solatium to the family of the deceased girl child and Rs 1 lakh to injured Vignesh from the Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund.