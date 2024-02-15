Begin typing your search...

Stalin announces Rs 25 lakh compensation to family of deceased special SI

Calling his demise on duty as an irreparable loss to the family and police department, the Chief Minister condoled the special SI's demise and announced Rs 25 lakh compensation to the deceased cop's family.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|15 Feb 2024 4:07 PM GMT
Stalin announces Rs 25 lakh compensation to family of deceased special SI
X

MK Stalin.

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday announced Rs 25 lakh compensation to the family of a special Sub Inspector of Kanyakumari district who died in a road accident while on duty.

According to an official release from the State government, special sub-inspector Justin (53) of the traffic wing of Thakkalai in Kanyakumari succumbed to fatal injuries on the spot in an accident on Nagercoil - Trivandrum Road near Akkiniyana Kulam in Eraniel police circle.

Calling his demise on duty as an irreparable loss to the family and police department, the Chief Minister condoled the special SI's demise and announced Rs 25 lakh compensation to the deceased cop's family.

StalinStalin CMStalin DMKTamil Nadu Chief Minister MK StalinMK StalinCM StalinCM MK Stalinspecial Sub InspectorChief Minister MK Stalin
DTNEXT Bureau

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X