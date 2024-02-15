Stalin announces Rs 25 lakh compensation to family of deceased special SI

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday announced Rs 25 lakh compensation to the family of a special Sub Inspector of Kanyakumari district who died in a road accident while on duty.

According to an official release from the State government, special sub-inspector Justin (53) of the traffic wing of Thakkalai in Kanyakumari succumbed to fatal injuries on the spot in an accident on Nagercoil - Trivandrum Road near Akkiniyana Kulam in Eraniel police circle.

Calling his demise on duty as an irreparable loss to the family and police department, the Chief Minister condoled the special SI's demise and announced Rs 25 lakh compensation to the deceased cop's family.