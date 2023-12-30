Stalin announces Rs 1k crore relief package for flood-hit districts

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday announced a Rs 1,000 crore relief package for various sections of people in the flood-hit districts.

According to the statement from the state government, "to repair and rebuild the houses damaged due to torrential rain and floods in Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi districts, an assistance of Rs 4 lakh will be given for building new houses and Rs 2 lakh will be given for damaged houses through the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj department. The department will build 4,577 houses and repair 9,975 houses at Rs 385 crore with the state government funds. Guidelines will be issued shortly."

"Compensation of Rs 250 crore will be given to the farmers for their damaged crops and cooperative societies will extend loan assistance for crops and farm mechanisation. The agriculture engineering department will remove silt from farm lands in Thoothukudi and Tirunelveli districts free of cost, " the statement read.

Further, the Tamil Nadu government informed that a special scheme will be introduced to extend loan up to Rs 1 lakh to micro traders in Chennai, Thoothukudi and Tirunelveli districts.

The micro traders, street vendors shall avail loan up to Rs 10,000 at 4 per cent interest for a year and up to Rs 1 lakh at 6 per cent interest, the government noted.

"Through Tamil Nadu Industrial Investment Corporation (TIIC), financial aid assistance will be given to the MSMEs to revive their business. A special program, Flood Relief Loan Scheme for MSMEs, will be launched to extend a loan of Rs 100 crore at a special concessional interest rate of 6 per cent for a year. Measures will be taken to provide a new loan to the extent of Rs 350 crore to 4,000 women Self Help Groups. A compensation of Rs 15 crore towards the damage meted out to 4,928 fishing boats and machinery will be given to the fishermen in Thoothukudi and Tirunelveli districts, " the release said.

"The affected farmers will get fresh loan up to Rs 1.5 lakh to purchase cattle. An additional livelihood relief assistance of Rs 3,000 will be given to salt-pan workers registered with the salt labour welfare board, " it added.