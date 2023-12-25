Stalin announces police honours for deceased former Odisha Guv

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday announced that deceased former Odisha governor MM Rajendran would be laid to rest with police honours.



Condoling the demise of Rajendran, who had also served as the former chief secretary of Tamil Nadu, Chief Minister Stalin said that state health minister Ma Subramanian placed a wreath and paid tributes to the deceased former governor on behalf of the Tamil Nadu government. As a tribute to his service, his last rites would be performed with police honours.

A condolence statement issued by the CM said that Rajendran began his career from Thanjavur and later served as collector of Ramanathapuram and Tirunelveli districts before his elevation to the office of the chief secretary of Tamil Nadu. Stating that Rajendran who left an imprint in administrative service had discharged outstanding service as Governor of Odisha after his retirement, the CM said that his demise due to illness was an irreparable loss.

CM announce solatium to deceased EB worker

In another statement, the chief minister announced Rs 5 lakh solatium to the family of A Murugan (45), a EB worker who was electrocuted while repairing an electric pole in flood ravaged Thoothukudi. A release issued by the state government said that Murugan of Ambedkar Nagar of Thoothukudi, was accidentally electrocuted while repairing electric poles at Krishnarajapuram. Chief minister announced Rs 5 lakh solatium to his family from the Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund, the release added.