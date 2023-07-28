Stalin announces high-level committee for Coir sector

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday announced a high-level expert committee to study the demands of Coir and Coir pith industries and make recommendations to the State government.

Referring to the numerous representations received from the Coir industry following the reclassification of the industry from the white to an orange category, an announcement made by Chief Minister M K Stalin said that the Tamil Nadu government has decided to constitute a high-level expert committee to hold detailed consultation with all stakeholders in the Coir and Coir pith industry, peruse their demands and make recommendations to the state government.

Remarking that the effort would contribute to the stability of the sector and protect the environment, a government release issued in this regard. said that the government was giving kind consideration to the demands of over 4,000 coir and coir pith industries, which provide employment to over two lakh rural people most of whom are women.

Claiming that the Tamil Nadu Coir Business Development Corporation was established to ensure stability and development of Coir industries in the State, the government release said that the government was making various efforts through the corporation to increase the production of value-added coir products and their export, which would improve the economy of coconut farmers.