Stalin announces constituency-wise review panel after DMK setback

Addressing a meeting of district functionaries, Stalin said, “Whatever happens, the Sun will never set. It will rise again. Nothing can function without the Sun. That is not just a law of nature, but also the political reality of Tamil Nadu.”

Referring to the Assembly election results, he said no party had secured a clear majority to form the government independently. While the DMK-led alliance had failed to form the government, it had secured a significant vote share and won 59 seats, with the alliance tally reaching 73.

“The difference in vote percentage between us and them is only 3.52%. Victory and defeat are natural in public life. There will be ups and downs,” he said.