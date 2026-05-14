Stalin announces constituency-wise review panel after DMK setback

CHENNAI: DMK president M. K. Stalin on Thursday announced the formation of a committee to conduct a detailed constituency-wise review of the party’s electoral performance, while taking responsibility for the setback and asserting that the DMK would bounce back stronger in the next election.
Addressing a meeting of district functionaries, Stalin said, “Whatever happens, the Sun will never set. It will rise again. Nothing can function without the Sun. That is not just a law of nature, but also the political reality of Tamil Nadu.”
Referring to the Assembly election results, he said no party had secured a clear majority to form the government independently. While the DMK-led alliance had failed to form the government, it had secured a significant vote share and won 59 seats, with the alliance tally reaching 73.
“The difference in vote percentage between us and them is only 3.52%. Victory and defeat are natural in public life. There will be ups and downs,” he said.
Stalin said he had worked beyond his capacity and that party cadre too had campaigned tirelessly. He maintained that the DMK government had implemented unprecedented welfare schemes benefiting crores of people, but added that he did not wish to blame anyone for the defeat.
“As party president, I myself take responsibility for this defeat. If I accept credit for victories, I must also accept responsibility for defeats,” he said.
Calling for introspection instead of blame games, Stalin said the party would undertake a detailed constituency-wise review. He announced that a committee would tour Tamil Nadu, interact with party functionaries at all levels, and submit a report within 20 days.
He also announced that a dedicated website would be launched to gather feedback from cadre and the public regarding mistakes made during the election and reforms expected within the party.
Stressing the need for unity within the organisation, Stalin warned against factionalism. He also highlighted the growing importance of social media and digital outreach in politics and urged party members to actively engage online.
The DMK chief said the party would continue to function as a strong Opposition and ensure that welfare schemes and infrastructure projects initiated during its tenure were continued by the present government.
“This defeat is temporary. We are a movement that has turned defeats into victories before. Let us continue our journey towards victory,” he said.