Stalin announces compensation to Ooty 'landslip' victims

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday announced Rs 2 lakh each compensation to the families of six persons killed and Rs 50,000 each to persons injured in a landslip in Nilgiris district.

According to a release from the government, as many as ten persons were trapped in a landslip when 17 construction workers were trying to demolish a wall belonging to a private party at Gandhi Nagar in Lovedal in Ooty. Stating that he was deeply saddened when he heard about the death of Radha (38), Bakiyam (36), Muthulakshmi (36), Uma (35), Sangeetha (30) and Sasikala (30), Chief Minister Stalin said that he has issued orders to provide special treatment to injured Jayanthi (56), Santhi (45), Thomas (24) and Mahesh (3) who are being treated at Ooty government hospital.

Expressing his condolences to the bereaved family members of the deceased, the CM announced that Rs 2 lakh each to the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 each to the injured would be disbursed from Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund, the statement added.