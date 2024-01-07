Stalin announces compensation of Rs 10 lakh to leopard attack victims

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has announced a compensation of Rs. 10 lakh each to the family of two victims after a leopard in Nilgiris attacked them.

In a release, the CM also expressed condolences to the bereaved families.

On December 29, P Saritha, aged 29, a resident of Elamanna village in Mango Range in Nilgiris district was attacked by a leopard and succumbed.

A three-year-old girl named S Nancy was killed by the animal on January 6.