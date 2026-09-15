Stage set for Meenakshi Temple consecration on September 16

MADURAI: The temple city of Madurai is all set to witness the Maha Kumbabishekam of the Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple on Thursday, with the town gearing up to receive lakhs of devotees. Extensive arrangements for darshan, transport, sanitation, medical aid and crowd management have been made for the mega event.
The Tamil Nadu government has declared a local holiday in Madurai district on Thursday to enable devotees to participate in the Maha Kumbabishekam. The Madurai Corporation and temple administration have arranged uninterrupted drinking water supply, mobile and permanent toilet facilities and sanitation workers on a rotational basis to maintain cleanliness.
As the temple city is witnessing extreme heat during the morning hours, the authorities are taking steps to lay coconut-fibre mats on the main streets to reduce the impact of the heat. To meet emergency medical needs, special medical camps equipped with Advanced Life Support (ALS) facilities will be established inside the temple premises, on the rooftop and in the surrounding areas. Around 70 doctors, 108 ambulances and mobile medical teams will be kept ready.
For the convenience of devotees arriving from other districts, temporary bus stands will be established at five locations, while free vehicle parking facilities will be provided at 55 locations. Additional special buses will also be operated. The Food Safety Department is conducting inspections to ensure the quality of food distributed as annadhanam by authorised organisations.
Fire and Rescue Services personnel will station water tankers, rescue equipment and firefighters at key locations. Alternative power connections and generators will be installed to ensure uninterrupted power supply.
A consultation meeting on preparations and security arrangements for the Mahakumbabishekam of the Sri Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple was held in Madurai on Tuesday under the leadership of special monitoring officers appointed by the Tamil Nadu government.
The meeting was chaired by special monitoring officers K Veera Raghava Rao, Secretary, Labour Welfare and Skill Development Department; P Madhusudhan Reddy, Director of Municipal Administration; and Dr C Pazhani, Director of the Employment and Training Department. TG Vinay, Commissioner of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment and Madurai district collector Nishant Krishna also participated in the meeting.
The officials discussed various arrangements to ensure that devotees visiting the temple for the Kumbabishekam could have darshan without inconvenience. Extensive barricades, seven separate entry routes for colour-coded passes and proper signboards will be installed.
The public can contact toll-free numbers 1800-425-6781 and 1800-425-6782 for any emergency. The monitoring officers asked officials across all departments to work together and ensure that devotees visiting the festival have darshan without any inconvenience.
The special monitoring officers subsequently inspected the final-stage preparations and security arrangements for Kumbabishekam. They inspected the integrated control room at Puthu Mandapam, from where police officials were monitoring the temple and surrounding areas through LED monitors.
A CCTV network with 241 new cameras and Facial Recognition System (FRS) cameras has been installed at 70 locations for intensive surveillance.