Stage set for Meenakshi Temple consecration on September 16

The Tamil Nadu government has declared a local holiday in Madurai district on Thursday to enable devotees to participate in the Maha Kumbabishekam. The Madurai Corporation and temple administration have arranged uninterrupted drinking water supply, mobile and permanent toilet facilities and sanitation workers on a rotational basis to maintain cleanliness.

As the temple city is witnessing extreme heat during the morning hours, the authorities are taking steps to lay coconut-fibre mats on the main streets to reduce the impact of the heat. To meet emergency medical needs, special medical camps equipped with Advanced Life Support (ALS) facilities will be established inside the temple premises, on the rooftop and in the surrounding areas. Around 70 doctors, 108 ambulances and mobile medical teams will be kept ready.

For the convenience of devotees arriving from other districts, temporary bus stands will be established at five locations, while free vehicle parking facilities will be provided at 55 locations. Additional special buses will also be operated. The Food Safety Department is conducting inspections to ensure the quality of food distributed as annadhanam by authorised organisations.

Fire and Rescue Services personnel will station water tankers, rescue equipment and firefighters at key locations. Alternative power connections and generators will be installed to ensure uninterrupted power supply.

A consultation meeting on preparations and security arrangements for the Mahakumbabishekam of the Sri Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple was held in Madurai on Tuesday under the leadership of special monitoring officers appointed by the Tamil Nadu government.