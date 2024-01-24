Stage set for maiden jallikattu in new arena

MADURAI: Chief MinisterM. K. Stalin is scheduled to inaugurate the world’s first mega-stadium dedicated to the sport of bull taming on Wednesday.

The stadium, which is set to host the inaugural edition of the event, constructed at Keelakarai near Alanganallur in Madurai, will be opened at 10.00 am on Wednesday. With all the necessary preparations completed, the stadium, which is being touted as the ‘Kalaignar Centenary Aeruthazhuvuthal Arena’, is all set to welcome the nation’s most passionate bull-taming enthusiasts.

Coconut husks were laid down on a portion of the arena to protect bulls and tamers against injuries and two giant screens were put up to facilitate spectators. Officials from various departments inspected the arrangements to ensure proper conduct of the event. Adequate Police force has been deployed. More importantly, grand prize cars for those who excelled in the contest are kept ready, sources said on Tuesday.N. Senthil, a bull owner –cum tamer from Villapuram, Madurai said he’s eagerly waiting to excel in the maiden event in the newly built stadium.

A resident T. Anand from Alanganallur said the village of Keelakarai, which’s just three kilometers away, surrounding the newly built stadium would gain more popularity and attain new development. As many as 9,312 bulls and 3,669 tamers were registered online to participate, however, 500 bulls are expected to participate in the inaugural event, sources said.

According to Madurai Deputy Director of Health Services P. Kumaraguruparan, a team comprising 20 doctors including 12 specialists such as anaesthetist, neuro doctor and surgeons have been deployed in the stadium to screen tamers for physical fitness.