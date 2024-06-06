Staff of private resort held for feeding wild elephant near Mudumalai Reserve

COIMBATORE: Four staff of a private resort were arrested for luring and feeding a wild elephant to amuse tourists staying in their facility in the Singara Forest Range in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR).

Forest department identified the accused as R Anirudh Avasthi (26), M Dhirav Kumar (33), SK Ajmavullah (25) and S Davi Riyang (19). They all were working at Avadale resort.

Acting on a tip, officials scrutinised the CCTV footage and confirmed the offence.

The four persons were remanded in judicial custody on Wednesday and further inquiries are on to know if the estate owner had a role in the offence.

Forest department officials claimed that feeding wild animals may increase the risk of conflicts with human beings as they will be prompted to come into residential settlements in search of food.