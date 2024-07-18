Staff of ADW and Tribal Welfare dept receive memos for talking to media regarding teacher vacanies

CHENNAI: Three staff members of Adi Dravidar Welfare (ADW) and Tribal Welfare department have been served memos by their higher officials on the charges of approaching the media regarding filling school teacher vacancies.

The three staff to whom the memos were issued are working as hostel wardens in various districts.

The staff who are also the association heads are; P Sudhakar, the State president of TN Warden Teachers Protection of Rights Association, G Vivek, general secretary of TN Warden Teachers Empowerment Association and M Sankarasabapathy, the general secretary of TN ADW and Tribal Welfare Warden Teachers Empowerment Association.

The memo was served on July 8 by the department in connection with the news article in Tamil daily. The article that quoted the three wardens of the department detailed on giving priority to tribal school teachers with prior experience in consolidated pay.

The memo was issued under Rule 17 (b) of the TN Civil Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules.

The wardens in their response to the memo noted that they had approached the media after the department officials failed to pay heed to their request. "We exercised our democratic right and did not intend to malign the government or department officials," they said.

Reacting on serving the memo to the staff for approaching the media, P Sivakami, the former IAS officer in a statement urged the government to revoke the memo.

"Serving memo to staff who are approached by the media for the welfare of students and teachers is in fact attacking their freedom of speech and expression."

"Also, I urge the government to appoint a senior IAS officer for the Tribal Welfare department instead of the present Central Labour Service (CLS) officer. Additionally, the government should address the concern regarding teachers' vacancy, " Sivakami's statement added.