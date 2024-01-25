Stadium’s grandeur leaves all spellbound

MADURAI: Not only the spectators, but owners of participating bulls and tamers were also completely awestruck by the grandeur of the newly opened jallikattu stadium, ‘Kalaignar Centenary Aeruthazhuvuthal Arena’, at Keelakarai near Alanganallur in Madurai on Wednesday.

Thanking Chief Minister MK Stalin, who dedicated the arena, Naveen Kumar, a resident of Palamedu, who tamed two bulls in the first round competing with 50 others, said tamers received wonderful hospitality. Earlier, he had a sumptuous breakfast served as part of the inaugural function before entering the arena. Naveen, who has been participating in Jallikattu over five years now, is doing his post-graduation in Economics made an appeal to provide government jobs to tamers as almost 90 percent of them were well qualified.

Spacious and safe galleries offered a nice experience for spectators, who gave a rousing applause at the start of the games today and cheered the tamers. The galleries had a three-tier seating and aptly designed ensuring everyone had a clear view of the action at the taming arena. An added facility was the giant LED screens, which offered a close view of the bulls and tamers, at four locations.

V Sathish Kumar, one of the bull owners, coming from Batlagundu in Dindigul district said that the arena was spacious and comfortable. Sathish, who was in jubilant mood as his two bulls won a gold coin and a bicycle. The Batlagundu bull owner said that he would surely register his bulls in the jallikattu at this new arena whenever called for.

B Abdul Rahman, who came along with two bulls from Sobanapuram, Thuraiyur taluk in Tiruchy district, said unlike the regular jallikattu venue, which would be cramped and congested, the new arena offers comfort and space, both for tamers and the bulls.