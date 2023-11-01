Stability of major TN reservoirs enhanced under Centre’s DRIP

CHENNAI: Rehabilitation and restoration of Sathanur Reservoir under the Centre’s Dam Rehabilitation and Improvement Project (DRIP) are on the verge of completion, while more than 60 per cent of the works have been completed in two other reservoirs in the State.

The works have been taken up at a cost of Rs 303 crore in the second phase of the World Bank-funded project. Works include replacing the rusted and damaged shutters, removing the rock outcrops, and carrying out grouting and masonry works in joint points to strengthen the foundation of the reservoirs. The works have been taken up in Sathanur, Sholayar, and Upper Aliyar reservoirs based on the report submitted by the experts’ panel -- comprising hydrologists, geologists seismic experts, and dam design experts -- following their field inspection.

As per the recommendation, the department had taken up works to the tune of Rs 90 crore to replace 20 out of the 31 shutters in Sathanur Reservoir in Tiruvannamalai district and other works including beautification of the park and building quarters for the staff.

Similar works have been taken up in the 50-year-old Sholayar Reservoir at Rs 106 crore. Temporary restoration of the shutters has also been taken up as part of the project.

The department has also decided to cover the Mettur Reservoir in the third phase of the DRIP due to insufficient funds.

“We have already exhausted the allocated funds and hence we are not in a position to take up the work in Mettur. But we have prepared the list of works to the tune of Rs 29.7 crore,” said a senior official in the department.