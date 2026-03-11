SSLC exams begin across Tamil Nadu; over 9 lakh students appear

CHENNAI: The Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) Class 10 public examination for the academic year 2025–26 began across Tamil Nadu on Wednesday (March 11).
A total of 9,09,002 students are appearing for the examination. This includes 8,82,806 students from 12,467 schools, 25,801 private candidates, and 395 prison candidates. The School Education Department has set up 4,219 examination centres across the State.
Among the candidates, 12,292 differently-abled students have been provided with scribes and other assistance. Teachers have been appointed to assist them during the examination.
Authorities have also instructed relevant departments to ensure uninterrupted power supply, adequate security, and essential facilities at all examination centres.
More than 45,000 teachers have been deployed for examination duties, while over 4,800 flying squads have been appointed to prevent malpractices.
Officials have also directed that if any student appearing for the examination is affected by measles, a separate room should be arranged for them.
Chief invigilators have been asked to keep the contact numbers of nearby hospitals and doctors ready for medical assistance.
Meanwhile, a control room has been set up for students, candidates and the public to report complaints, queries or suggestions related to the examinations. It will function from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on all examination days.
The helpline numbers are 9498383075 and 9498383076.