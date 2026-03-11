SSLC exams begin across Tamil Nadu; over 9 lakh students appear

A total of 9,09,002 students are appearing for the examination. This includes 8,82,806 students from 12,467 schools, 25,801 private candidates, and 395 prison candidates. The School Education Department has set up 4,219 examination centres across the State.

Among the candidates, 12,292 differently-abled students have been provided with scribes and other assistance. Teachers have been appointed to assist them during the examination.